Drivers can expect occasional overnight lane closures for next four years

LUMBERTON — Construction on widening Interstate 95 through Lumberton begins this week.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13 (Interstate 74 junction) and just north of mile marker 21.

As part of the project, every bridge along this stretch will be replaced with those that are higher, longer and wider. The on- and off-ramps will be improved, and some will have roundabouts to improve safety and mobility.

Construction will take four years to complete, according to NCDOT.

Project overview

To prepare, crews first need to test the soil and evaluate how much subgrade material is needed where the temporary pavement will be added. This testing will require overnight lane closures in both directions in the project limits this week.

Starting Sept. 19, crews will be ready to install concrete barrier in the median, which has guardrail, between exits 13-17, to create a safe work zone. This work will take about a month to complete and require overnight lane closures on I-95 North.

When the crews are finished doing that work in the northbound lanes, they will shift their attention to the southbound lanes for the next several months to do the following work under nighttime lane closures:

— Add temporary pavement to the median between exits 13-17;

— Add pavement beyond the existing 10-foot paved shoulder by also filling in what is now a ditch; and

— Relocate utilities near service roads adjacent to the interstate.

Work on the southbound lanes will continue into next year, when crews will be ready to shift the two northbound lanes onto the southbound side on a wider road. A concrete barrier will separate the two directions of travel when they are on the southbound side of the interstate.

This traffic shift next year will allow the contractor to rebuild and widen to a total of four lanes going north at a new elevation — anywhere from 3 feet to 14 feet higher than the current highway over this eight-mile stretch. For instance, the new I-95 bridges that will go over the Lumber River will be at least 10 feet higher, as the NCDOT looks to upgrade infrastructure that is more resilient against future flooding.

The highway will be constructed on retaining walls for a majority of its length to minimize right-of-way impacts.

I-95 in the vicinity of Lumberton experienced major flood events after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricane Florence in September 2018. B​​oth storms resulted in the partial or complete shutdown of the highway within the project limits until floodwaters receded.

Along with reduced mobility, the loss of the interstate corridor during a storm impedes emergency services and interstate commerce, and hinders military preparedness.

The lane closures will be from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and could also occur on the weekends from 9 p.m. until 6 the next morning. Drivers should be aware of the reduced speed limit of 55 mph when there are lane closures, and be alert traveling through the work site at other times.

The NCDOT awarded a $432 million design-build contract last year to finalize the design, acquire the right of way and construct the project under one set of contractors. This NCDOT project page has more details.

Updating Interstate 95

The 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a four-lane interstate highway. There have not been any large-scale improvements or widening of I-95, and several of its bridges and ramps no longer meet modern interstate design standards.

In 2009, the N.C. Department of Transportation determined that I-95 needed a thorough assessment for planning purposes. After completion of the I-95 corridor and finance study in 2016, NCDOT began identifying and prioritizing sections of the interstate to improve using the Strategic Transportation Investments process.​​