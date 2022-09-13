LUMBERTON—Manufacturing jobs continue to provide employment to largest portion of Robeson County’s labor force, according to data recently released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Jobs in the Manufacturing Sector represent 18.14% of all jobs in the county. Jobs in Health Care follow close behind, making up 17.94% of the job market.

Rounding out the top five job sectors are Retail Trade, 13%; Educational Services, 13%; Hotels and Food Service, 9%; and Public Administration, 7%.

During the past year, manufacturing jobs and jobs in health care have been the leading job providers in the county.

The Retail Trade job sector combined with jobs in the Hotels and Food Service sector — commonly employing minimum wage or low wage earners — employ 22% of workers in the Robeson County labor pool.

Representing 22% of the labor pool, those two sectors combined employ more workers than the top two sectors — Manufacturing and Health Care — employ individually.

“We’re living through the hottest job market in decades,” said Andrew Berger-Gross from the NC Dept. of Commerce. “But while many workers are getting a raise, the top 20% of earners continue to receive most of the wages paid in North Carolina.

Berger-Gross said a tight labor market has helped lift the fortunes of many workers but has done little to resolve longstanding economic disparities in the state.

“The amount of wages earned by a typical employee in North Carolina has risen notably in recent years as a growing economy and a tightening labor market has bolstered workers’ job-finding prospects and improved their negotiating position” he said. “Real median annual earnings (adjusted for inflation) started to rise in 2015 after a decade of stagnation and continued its upward march during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing to a record high of $32,000 in 2021”

Although low-wage workers have seen improved earnings in recent years, the gap between low- and high-earners has proven to be remarkably persistent, Berger-Gross said.

“The 80th percentile earned $68,000 in 2021, more than twice as much as the median worker in North Carolina,” he said. “The top 20% of workers—those earning more than $68,000 per year—collected most of the wages paid in our state, while workers making less than the median wage accounted for only 14% of all wage earnings in 2021.”

Finding a job in Robeson County, and in most of the region continues to become easier according to the Commerce Department.

The most recent unemployment rate showed that Robeson County’s jobless rate increased from 6.6% in June to 6.2% in July, the most recent month for which data is available. A year ago the county’s jobless rate stood at 7.2 percent.