LUMBERTON — While the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has gone up over the last seven days, the metrics surrounding the pandemic locally send mixed signals.

The county is considered “yellow” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map, which represents moderate transmission; this is an improvement from last week, when the county was categorized as “orange,” for high transmission.

“The indicators match this as there was a continued decline in cases as well as ER and hospitalizations due to COVID statewide,” Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “The wastewater surveillance system detected a slight increase in viral particles.”

There were 381 new confirmed cases reported by the Health Department from Sept. 6-12, up from the 284 from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. This is the first seven-day period in which the number of new confirmed cases has increased since Aug. 2-8, although the county’s case count is admittedly incomplete due to at-home testing and other unreported cases.

There have been 50,387 total confirmed cases in Robeson County over the course of the pandemic.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County from Sept. 6 through Monday, down from three between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5. After three total virus-related deaths in the county from March 29 through July 11, there has been at least one virus-related death in eight of the nine weeks since.

The county’s pandemic death toll since March 2020 is now 565.

The Omicron variant is now causing 100% of Robeson County’s virus cases, Smith said; 82% are the BA.5 variant of Omicron.

“The new bivalent booster that is now available is intended to help reduce the effect of these variants on people,” Smith said. “There will likely be a rise in cases next month and getting vaccinated now will help protect our population. To receive this booster the primary series must have been received and you must be 12 and older.”

Statewide, only 25 counties are currently in the orange category on the CDC’s Community Transmission Map. Much of the southeast area of the state is categorized as green, for low transmission.

In other local health news, a second Robeson County resident has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, Smith said.