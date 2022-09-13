LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County spent hours Tuesday hearing from potential candidates for legal representation of the school district.

The need for new representation was prompted by the departure of Attorney Grady Hunt, who served in the role for nearly 30 years.

The Robesonian learned that Hunt had tendered his resignation in May. He served his last day on June 30 but continues to provide services until another attorney is retained by the board.

Each firm — Vogel Law Firm, Shwartz Law and Poyner Spruill — had an hour to present why they should be chosen for the job while fielding questions from board members.

Richard Swartz, Alexander Grosskurth and McKensie Skeens presented on behalf of Shwartz Law Firm, a Raleigh-based firm that has performed services for more than 90 school districts.

Katie Cornetto, Rachel Nicholas and Brian Shaw presented on behalf of Poyner Spruill, which has a team of 11 attorneys that handle educational law.

Speaking on behalf of Vogel, were attorneys Jonathan Vogel, who is also a former deputy counsel for the U.S. Department of Education, Leigha Sink and Jonathan Sink.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson told candidates that the board aims to make a decision by the next business meeting, scheduled Oct. 11.

Land exchange

In other business, the board approved a resolution exchanging land with Robeson County for the placement of a career tech center on a road frontage property at COMtech Business Park.

The act mirrors the one made by Robeson County commissioners, who approved the exchange in August following two gridlocked votes.

Twice the resolution to exchange 35 acres of land with road frontage in COMtech Business Park with the 35-acre lot owned by the school district which abuts the property and contains a wooded area on the lot failed in gridlocked 4-4 votes during two June meetings.

Both times commissioners John Cummings, Faline Dial, Judy Sampson and Commissioner Board Chair Wixie Stephens voted for the exchange. Commissioners voting in opposition were Tom Taylor, David Edge, Lance Herndon and Pauline Campbell.

In May, the PSRC Board of Education chose COMtech Business Park in Pembroke as the site of the future career and tech center it plans to construct. The motion to build in the business park was amended to include placement on either the 35 acres owned by the school district or 35 acres of land with road frontage exchanged with the district by COMtech leaders.

Roger Oxendine, who chairs the COMtech Board of Directors, told the Board of Education at that time that the COMtech board had voted “unanimously that we would trade equally 35 [acres] on road frontage.”

However, the trade was halted after the Robeson County Commissioners learned that the land was not owned by COMtech but instead has been deeded to the county since 2012 which prompted the county votes.

Also Tuesday, the board:

—Approved a Mental Health Plan for the school district’s 2022-23 fiscal year.

—Recognized Jimmy Brown, who was inducted into the National Masonry Instructors Association Hall of Fame.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.