LUMBERTON — A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owner of the Unlimited Taxes & More building, Nejlai Mitchell, for any information leading to the capture of those responsible for the fire that damaged the building in late August.

Mitchell can be reached at 910-316-7681.

On Aug. 20, the Unlimited Taxes & More building at 325 E. Fourth St. was set ablaze, causing $20,000 in damage according to fire officials.

Security cameras on Unlimited Taxes were smashed, the front door forced, and partially opened, said Fire Chief Chris West soon after the fire.

The fire was investigated first by the fire department, and is now under investigation by the Lumberton Police Department, because the nature of the damage pointed to an intentional incindiary fire rather than an accident. Neither the fire department nor the Lumberton Police are involved with the offered reward money.

This is a developing story and information will be released as it becomes available.