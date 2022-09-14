ROWLAND —“That was lively,” said Mayor Robert McDougald after a discussion with the attendant citizenry of Rowland on trash service, that night a prime target for public ire.

Trash, streets, grants and a controversial utility study dominated the discussion Tuesday night as the Rowland Board of Commissioners met with the people of Rowland.

Trash pickup

The prevalent sentiment expressed by residents attending the meeting was the previous entity charged with picking up trash and other debris was more competent at the task than the current company.

Street repairs

On the matter of street repairs, Town Clerk David Townsend introduced the subject with “I think this will make people very happy.”

Commissioner Jackie Davis asked, “Are we paving? We’ve seen rocks in holes and it does us no good.”

Perhaps starting as soon as this week a contractor will begin removing grass, reshaping and repairing roads in a 4-foot radius around holes, getting as McDougald said, “the most bang for our buck.”

Repairs will not extend to state roads, the upkeep of which is the state’s duty, and is not under the purview of the town. The motion passed.

Water improvements

On hand to answer questions from LKC Engineering was Stephen Francis, who along with Townsend wrote the application. The improvements would replace water lines, provide better flow, new water meters, the capability to read meters from the town hall, and would cost $4.55 million, all covered by a grant. The motion was unanimously passed.

Community space

The town applied for a rural transformation grant for the proposed Cactus Community Park. The grant is intended to improve the East Main Street cactus park by the addition of stone benches, tables, and a gate, with a total of $419,200 for the project which was developed in conjunction with the Lumber River Council of Government.

Former Mayor Elizabeth Hunt said she was “All in favor of what you guys are doing,” and brought up older plans for the building of a veterans’ wall. Mayor Pro-Tem Commissioner Jean Love added that just grading and putting in art work might not be worth the cost. She urged them to “make sure we are spending money wisely.” As for the uses of the area around the fountain and/or wall in the future, the mayor said it would be a space everybody can utilize for community events, while Hunt said it could be used for concerts. Commissioner Betty Boyd made the motion to approve and the motion passed.

Utility study

A regional study on the utility system was a lightning rod for controversy. The study is to determine the expense of combining water and learn how much it would cost if Rowland joined with other communities in the area. Love said the subject was nothing new and that “We have our own water and I think we need to deal with what we’ve got.” Mayor McDougald said in five to ten years Rowland water would be in excellent shape, but on its own.

About the $500 price Love asked “So we have to pay to be a part of this study?” Townsend spoke in favor of the study, arguing it was only to see what would be involved. The motion was passed after language relating to construction was removed to make it clear the commissioners were only interested in exploring the matter and not beginning any construction work for the combined water system.

Abandoned buildings

McDougald said a developer from Colorado had inspected the town and wanted to buy and fix abandoned buildings, a discussion for the next day. On the subject of owners of abandoned buildings, McDougald said “We gotta start going after these folks,” which drew a postive reaction from the present members of the community, the mayor promising it would be done expeditiously.

Commissioners also:

-Raised awareness of Chamber of Commerce recognition of the Business of the Month, C & M Barber Shop & Hair Supplies which will hold an open house October 26.

-Detailed the future Town of Rowland Fall Bicyclist Festival and associated entertainments to be held on October 7.

-Watched a police slideshow on crime, vehicle replacement, evidence room organization, and equipment upgrades.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at 910-416-5165 or [email protected]