LUMBERTON — It’s a Pig Deal! That’s the theme for this year’s Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.

Nothing could be closer to the truth. It’s been two years since we were able to have a fair, and everyone from the fair board members to the entertainers, vendors and especially our patrons are looking forward to it.

This is probably the single largest event in our area celebrating agriculture. If you think about it, agriculture is important to our community for a variety of reasons, and we should all be celebrating it.

First, agriculture is the largest economic impact to our community with more than 600,000 acres of land set up for farming. Second, Robeson County ranks in the top three crop receipts for corn, soybean and wheat. Third, our livestock and poultry industries are growing across the county. Fourth, let’s be honest, without agriculture, we would all be hungry and naked.

The fair is about celebrating agriculture. After all, it is in its name — Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. We celebrate agriculture throughout our geographic region through our home exhibits, educational exhibits, animal exhibits and shows, and much more. Many folks come to the fair to eat (look, agriculture again). It doesn’t matter if you are craving chicken on a stick, ribs, funnel cakes, or candy apples, the fair is the one place you can find all these delectable edible treats.

Let’s also not forget this event is all about family fun. There are games, rides, and the best entertainment you can find all in one place, at one time. Admission is eight dollars, and that lets you see and do just about everything. If you are about the rides no worries, there are lots of rides. Unlimited ride bands are $25 during the week and $30 on Saturdays. There will also be lots of opportunities to get in free or for a reduced price. Just check the fair website for all the information.

The fair will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 8. Prior to that, you will have the opportunity to drop off home exhibit items Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 26-28, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year, items that have been made over the last three years will be accepted. Please note, that preserved canned items need to be in date (canned in the last year) and baked items should be fresh, and we recommend dropping them off on the last day of item take-in so it will be the freshest for judging.

Don’t forget the stellar plants, vegetables, and eggs that you have grown (or collected). We have a category for just about everything, and you have the chance to win a ribbon and cash. So bring your items out to the fair and help us make them the best they can be.

For more information on home exhibits, you can download the fair book with categories from www.robesoncountyfair.com, or come by the Extension office and pick up a copy while supplies last.

We hope to see you at the fair; it’s a pig deal!

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]