LUMBERTON — Drivers found mostly lower gas prices on Friday in Lumberton and Robeson County.

Gas could be found in the greater Robeson County area selling for an average of $3.36 per gallon; slightly lower in Lumberton ($3.21).

Continued lower prices have helped fuel the downward trend in the price of gas since mid-June, when the average price of a gallon peaked at just under $5 locally.

In January, drivers were buying gas in Robeson County for $3.02 per gallon and $2.95 per gallon in Lumberton proper.

While local prices are nearly always lower than the price of gas in the rest of the state and throughout the country, the local price trend has closely followed the rise and fall of prices around on the state and national levels.

On Friday, for instance, the average price of gas around North Carolina was $3.35 per gallon; $3.67 per gallon around the country.

According to the motor club AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas fell 11 cents in the past week to reach $3.67 on Friday, a level not seen since the beginning of March. The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil, AAA officials said in a prepared statement for local media.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 300,000 bbl to 214.8 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day with the end of summer driving, pump prices will likely continue to decrease.

Also helping bring the price of gas down is the calendar. On Thursday refineries began churning out cheaper winter blend gasoline.

GasBuddy published information on Thursday explaining that “with the changing of seasons, comes a switch from making more expensive, summer-blend gasoline.

What’s the difference?

Seasonal temperatures and government regulations make a big difference in the type of gasoline we use in our vehicles.

“In the warmer months, gasoline has a greater chance of evaporating from your car’s fuel system,” according to a fact sheet published by GasBuddy. “This can produce additional smog and increased emissions. “Refiners reduce the chance of gas evaporation in your car during the summer by producing gasoline blends that have lower Reid vapor pressure (RVP), or lower volatility. These blends vary from state-to-state, region-to-region due to RVP state regulations. They also vary by octane level.”

Winter gasoline

In winter, gasoline blends have a higher Reid vapor pressure, meaning they evaporate more easily and allow gasoline to ignite more easily to start your car in cold temperatures. This blend is cheaper to produce, which results in lower gas prices at the pumps from late September through late April.

Cost for your wallet

“Prices typically fall 10-30 cents per gallon starting in mid/late September through late November as gas stations switch to winter gasoline and demand for gasoline falls seasonally as we start to stay closer to home,” according to GasBuddy. “Many retailers continue to sell summer gas until their inventories run out before then selling winter gasoline.”