LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners tabled a decision on whether or not to clear the way for the expansion of a mobile home park on a site that neighbors a century-old farm.

Commissioner Judy Sampson, District 5, made the motion to table the request from T D Pate Investments Inc., which was to rezone about 5.5 acres of land on N.C. 72 from a Residential Agricultural R-A District to a Residential Family R-1 District to add an additional 20 mobile homes to the site. Commissioners also tabled a request to issue a Special Use Permit to establish the park and a waste facility business in the proposed R-1 District.

Terry Pate, the owner of T D Pate Investments Inc., told commissioners he currently owns 14 mobile home parks throughout Robeson County. Pate showed commissions before and after images of mobile home parks he has bought and updated.

“Over the years I’ve bought quite a few parks and I’ve redid a few parks here in the county,” Tate said.

Pate said that he came before the commissioners on several occasion and those that have spoken in opposition in the past has since changed their stance.

Theresa Harley spoke on behalf of the family that owns the McArthur Farm, which would neighbor the park.

“We do not need any more issues in our area where it’s going to lower our property value. He wants to add 28 homes to a property that is not conducive to this. This will increase traffic, this will increase violent crimes.

“The nuisance and the crime factor in that area have finally calmed down in that area where we can obtain our property values and keep them high and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Harley said. “There’s several areas in this county I’m sure that are conducive for this.”

Sylvester McArthur told commissioners he does not feel safe having the neighboring mobile park because of a recent shooting that occurred at the site.

“My sister had a gunshot in her home three weeks ago … We just don’t want it there with the additional mobile home because we are definitely in fear of the new occupants,” he said.

“My grandfather established that farm over 100 years ago. We were recognized by the state of North Carolina as a 100-year-old Black farm. We’re proud of that and want to remain proud of our neighborhood,” McAthur said.

Both matters of for request will be reconsidered at the Nov. 7 meeting.

In another mobile home matter, commissioners approved the rezoning of a 5-acre-tract of land on Valtlee Drive from an R-A District to an R-1 District to bring an existing park up to code.

Adam Obaid, the owner of the park, wishes to pave the park and make other needed updates to the mobile homes, said Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Robeson County Community Development.

The commissioners approve:

— A zoning request from Premier Choice Investments to rezone a nearly 2-acre tract of land from an R-A District to a Highway H-1 District to allow for the establishment of potential businesses located on the corner of N.C. 41 S. and Bethesda Church Road near Fairmont.

—The rezoning of a 1.2-acre tract of land on the corner of N.C. 711 and Eddie Sampson Road from an R-A District to an H-1 District to allow for the placement of a billboard sign.

—Issuing a Special-Use Permit to allow for the establishment of an auto mechanic shop and

used-car dealership in an R-A District on Bald Eagle Road near Lumber Bridge.

Acting as the Robeson County Housing Authority Board, the commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing Finance Director Alisa Locklear as an official check signer, which will allow her to sign checks and other financial documents on behalf of the housing authority.

Commissioners also approved amending the authority’s budget to allow for to reflect a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and 1.75% step increase for eligible housing authority employees in the amount of $34,134,25.

