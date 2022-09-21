MAXTON — Commissioners here decided Tuesday to take no action on a request to lighten restrictions placed on a business deemed a public nuisance to the community.

Maxton Town Attorney Timothy Snead told board members that owners of the Minit Shop at 207 Middle St., reached out to the town seeking relief from a Nuisance Abatement judgment issued in August of 2021.

The judgment permanently prohibits the defendants from operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in North Carolina. It also bars anyone from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at the property.

The terms of the judgment are the operating hours cannot be earlier than 5 a.m. or later than 1 a.m. “as long as the property operates as a convenience store, eating establishment, or possesses ABC permits,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In addition, property owners must hire licensed private security personnel who are to be at the property from noon until closing on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Commissioner Victor Womack made a motion table taking action matter and then rescinded said motion after Snead informed board members that the matter was not theirs to decide.

Snead said the town has “no legal authority” to modify an order signed by a judge.

“It’s not the town’s place whether we want to help or we don’t … My advice is that we take no action on this,” Snead said.

The Minit Shop has been the site of a series of criminal acts since obtaining ABC permits in 2016, according to state and town officials, including a brutal assault on a Maxton Police officer.

The store’s ABC permits were suspended in October 2020 as the result of an investigation by agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement, a division of the state Department of Public Safety.

Legal action began July 19, 2021, but the final judgment in a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action was signed Aug. 20 by Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow.

Maxton Laurinburg Airport update

In other business, commissioners approved a $1.8 million budget for the Maxton Laurinburg Airport’s 2022-23 fiscal year, after hearing an update from Seth Hetchel, the airport’s assistant director. The budget is the largest ever, according to Seth Hetchel, the airport’s assistant director.

According to Hetchel, the budget is the largest ever drafted due to a series of projects.

“The reason that budget is so large is we’re contributing heavily into our infrastructure at the airport to make it the prime location or aviation community but also for the industrial community,” Hetchel said.

Hetchel told commissioners that there are six active aviation projects in the works including the removal of old hangers, adding a new fuel farm, construction of a new airport terminal and extending the airport’s runway.

Emergency lifted

The Maxton Commissioners also voted to approve a resolution lifting the State of Emergency Order the town has had in place since April 20, 2020, effective Wednesday.

The State of Emergency order was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An amended order was declared in Sept. 21, 2021.

Lifting the State of Emergency is to mirror the act made by Gov. Roy Cooper, who lifted North Carolina’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Aug. 15, according to the resolution approved unanimously.

