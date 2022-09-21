FAIRMONT —No old business was addressed in a meeting that looked to the town’s future.

Primary subjects of interest were getting money and saving money for Fairmont, with methods including a housing grant, the downtown revitalization which began earlier this year, and continued efforts to deal with water and drainage issues.

New town manager

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners and newly hired town manager Jerome Chestnut addressed several important issues at their meeting on the evening of Tuesday, September 20.

Mayor Charles Kemp read a statement during the meeting on Chestnut’s job performance.

“Our town manager, Mr. Chestnut began his duties on August 15 after two weeks dealing with a family death,” Kemp said, “In the past one month and five days he has been amazing and involved in very many important matters which are facing our community.”

The Board meeting was preceded by a social for Chestnut.

Money, grants, studies, and applications

North Carolina Representative Charles Graham presented a check for renovating the Fairmont Library/Youth Services building for $500,000.

A public hearing was held for the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Application for $950,000 grant, for the reconstruction of 5-7 homes. Chestnut had previously obtained a grant for the town of Chadbourne.

“Every town is going through water studies and sewer studies,” said Chestnut of Resolution 22-20, the Regional Rate Study and Rate Education Project. “Nothing concrete is happening, nothing physical is happening,” he added before the motion for 22-20 passed.

Issues related to water and drainage were again addressed. During the meeting the Stormwater System AIA grant application approved. In the previous Board meeting the town was awarded a grant to deal with debris in Pittman Mill Branch Canal and Old Field Swamp.

In his statement Kemp also favorably appraised Chestnut’s efforts to address the aforementioned areas.

“Among the issues he has/is tackling are housing by seeking a $950,000 rehab grant, downtown revitalization by reaching out to a company who will write the grants we neeed for that matter, has had the Army Corps of Engineers come and witness the canal problem we have facing us, worked on a solution to remove an unsightly debris pile from a neighborhood,” among other duties and tasks.

Kemp finished by thanking Chestnut for his presently brief but exceptional service to the town.

Helping veterans and the town

A motion to host a Veteran Fellow and participate in the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship Program was passed.

The program “allows us to host a veteran to help us do tasks,” explained Chestnut, “They will get to come work with us from 4-6 months and the United States government will pay their salary.”

The program will also help participating veterans to learn municipal management skills.

Town safety and support

Chestnut addressed town safety in humane and gentle terms but without forgetting pragmatism.

As he explained, it was not about going after any one person, but making the town and the town’s children safer.

“We care for you,” Chestnut said, “We need every person here in Fairmont.” He said the population must grow to keep revenue provided by the state from declining.

Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers said all the votes since she joined the board had been unanimous and called the board a “United Front for Fairmont.” All motions made at Tuesday night’s meeting were passed.

