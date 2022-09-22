ST. PAULS – Swift action by law enforcement and school administration led to a loaded handgun being confiscated before it could enter St. Pauls High School Thursday morning, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

The loaded handgun was discovered after a 15-year-old ninth grader was searched on the school’s campus this morning, according to a release from the school district.

The search came after the student was seen leaving the campus before returning. Law enforcement and school administration then initiated a search and discovered the weapon on the student. As a result of the search, the gun never entered the school building.

The appropriate disciplinary action has been taken and the student, whose name is not being released because of his age, is being suspended for 365 days. Charges are expected to follow in the case.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The safety of our students and staff members is paramount. Thanks to the swift action made by staff members and law enforcement, a possible tragedy was avoided,” said Jessica Horne, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Policy 4333 outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“We encourage students and staff members to remain alert and to notify school administrators in the event that they observe any suspicious behavior of students or items that appear to be weapons on our school campuses. Violators of these policies will be held to the fullest extent of the law,” Horne said.