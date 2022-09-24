Arnie is a 1-year-old male bulldog mix available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He loves to dance and is very playful and affectionate. He has been at the shelter for more than a month and is looking for a forever home. His adoption fee is $25. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.