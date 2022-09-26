ROWLAND — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was shot while in a vehicle in the area of NC 710 South and Tom M Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was transported Monday to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center by family members after she was shot. Strong was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

