LUMBERTON — The deadline looms for Robeson County residents who wish to cast their ballots on Election Day Nov. 8.

This election is also known as the “midterm” as it is held two years (mid-way) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include a U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House seats, several state offices — General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals, local judges and prosecutors and Robeson County offices like sheriff and county commissioners.

Potential Election Day voters have until Oct. 14 to register, a little more than two weeks away, according to the Robeson County Board of Elections.

After Oct. 14, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting will be available. The North Carolina Board of Elections has approved the Robeson County six Early voting sites and schedules, which include one Sunday opportunity.

Early voting

Early voting will be held at the Fairmont Fire Hall/Senior Citizen Center, 421 S. Main St., Fairmont; Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N Florence, Maxton; Pembroke Library, 413 Blain, St., Pembroke; Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St., Red Springs; and the St. Pauls National Guard Armory, 705 N. Old Stage Road in Pembroke.

Voting at these locations will be from 8 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

The Robeson County Board of Elections Office, at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will also serve as an early voting site.

Early voting will be from 8:15 a.m to 5:15 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.