LUMBERTON — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has risen significantly over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 482 new confirmed cases from Sept. 20 through Monday, a 79.9% increase from the 268 reported from Sept. 13-19. This is just the second week in the last seven in which cases have increased.

“While the positive cases have risen locally, statewide ER visits and admissions due to COVID and cases are down, but the viral load in wastewater systems has increased,” Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

There have been 51,137 total confirmed cases in Robeson County, though this number and the department’s weekly reports are admittedly incomplete due to the increase in at-home testing in recent months and other unreported cases.

While cases are up, no new virus-related deaths were reported from Sept. 20 though Monday, the second straight week with no virus-related deaths reported in the county after there had been at least one death in eight of the previous nine weeks. The county’s pandemic death toll remains at 565.

On the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map, Robeson County and all contiguous counties except Hoke are categorized as “yellow,” for moderate transmission. Hoke County is “orange,” for high transmission, along with 20 other counties in North Carolina including Richmond and Moore counties; 43 counties are “green,” for low transmission, though none of these are in the Sandhills region.

Last week, Robeson County had an 11% testing positivity rate; it was nearly double this number just four weeks ago, Smith said. Nearly 100% of cases are Omicron variants, he said.

“Remember the booster that is currently being provided has added in protections to these variants,” Smith said. “As the weather gets cooler and more indoor activities occur, the likelihood of increased cases is high, so now is a good time to obtain the booster. And let’s not forget about the need for the seasonal flu vaccination.”

In other local health news, the number of diagnosed monkeypox cases in Robeson County remains at two.

Health officials are also concerned about the potential for a West Nile Virus outbreak. Such an outbreak has not yet occurred in the Robeson County, though Smith warns that the forecast for a large amount of rain as Hurricane Ian affects the Southeast this weekend could potentially lead to a rise in the mosquito population, the animal which transmits West Nile Virus to humans.

“The majority of people who contract it have no symptoms,” Smith said. “For 20% they will suffer headaches, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting and a rash. 1% will suffer encephalitis, which affects the brain. Sprays, protective clothing and eliminating standing water (pots) are the best ways to decrease the opportunity to get bit by a mosquito.”