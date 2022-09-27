The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Beulah Church Road, Lumberton; Rosa Drive, Rowland; Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Philadelphus Road, Lumberton; Steed Road, Maxton; Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; Grassy Lane, Saint Pauls; Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Bridgers Road, Rowland; Dewitt Drive, Parkton; River Ridge Road, Lumberton; Ambrose Drive, Lumberton; McNeil Pond Road, Lumber Bridge; Anthony Lane, Lumberton; Meadow Road, Lumberton; Matthews Bluff Drive, Lumberton, Chicken Road, Pembroke.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; Dean Road, Saint Pauls.

The following larcenies of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Trace Lane, Pembroke; Highway 74 South, Fairmont.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon at Old Red Springs Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.