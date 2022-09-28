LUMBERTON —With Hurricane Ian approaching preparations for the 76th Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair continued under gray skies.

The fair is scheduled to open on Friday, September 30, though no schedule changes have been made to the listings on the fair’s website.

Flags atop the rides whipped were by the wind as crews set up and washed rides, volunteers carried antique typwriters inside near political signage and art collections.

Food stands already line the paved paths, awaiting the first visitors to a Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair in two years, since the previous two fairs were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair’s slogan is a “It’s a Pig Deal,” and those excited for the return of the fair can only hope Hurricane Ian won’t be a deal breaker.