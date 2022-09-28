PEMBROKE — Pembroke Day has been postponed to the rain date of Thursday.

The event will be held on the quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library on the campus of UNC Pembroke. Pembroke Day began in 1990 and is one of the longest-running traditions at the university. The event is a collaboration between the Town of Pembroke and the university.

Vendor booths from local businesses, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations will offer food, crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials.

