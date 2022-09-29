LUMBERTON — The 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair’s slogan is “It’s a Pig Deal,” and prospective fairgoers hoping to attend the event will have to wait a little longer before this deal is sealed.

Fair officials announced Thursday through their Facebook page the opening would be postponed until Saturday citing safety concerns.

The post explained that “following careful consideration and examining the forecasted direction of Tropical Storm Ian,” the board members for the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair made the decision to postpone the opening date by one day.

Events scheduled on Friday included the ribbon cutting and gate opening at 5 p.m., performances by Johnny Rocket’s Cycle Circus and Extreme Illusionists at 6 p.m., and music from the Antique Outlaws at 7:30 p.m.

The previous two fairs were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.