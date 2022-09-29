PEMBROKE — Classes scheduled for Friday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have been canceled, Chancellor Robin Cummings announced Thursday.

“The university continues to monitor the track of Tropical Storm Ian,” Cummings wrote in a letter addressed to the Bravenation. “The most recent information from weather officials indicates the UNC Pembroke area will experience strong winds and heavy rains beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through the night.”

Employees will operate on a Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) status beginning at 6 a.m Friday. Condition 1 means that the university will remain open, but certain non-mandatory operations may be reduced due to more limited staffing. Mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. All other employees have the option to report late, leave early, or not work at all; however, the employee is responsible for informing his/her supervisory chain in a timely manner of all such decisions.

Residence halls will remain open. Dining operations for Friday are:

— Dining Hall: will operate on a normal schedule.

— Chick-fil-A: will operate on a normal schedule.

— Starbucks: 7-11 a.m.

— Café 641: Closed

— Eat Café: Closed

— Papa John’s: Closed

— Einstein’s: 8:45 a.m. – noon

Periodic updates will be communicated through email and posted at uncp.edu/ian and to the university’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Safety is the number one priority when making weather decisions about campus operations, and they are made in consultation with weather officials and UNC System leadership,” Cummings stated. “We understand our students, faculty and staff have different situations and we encourage you to make the best decisions for your own personal safety.”