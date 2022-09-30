LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will be holding its First Annual Homecoming Week Oct 3 –7.

Additionally, the BAT mobile is coming to Robeson Community College, and some changes were made to the annual Made in Robeson Day.

First Annual Homecoming Week

On Monday, Oct 3, Robeson Community College will kick off the celebrations with a special registration day for 8-week classes that begin the following week. Individuals can also register for 4-week Winter Session classes, which begin Dec 1.

“While you’re here, dive into ‘The Fun Zone’ from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and make yourself at home,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “It’s a day of fun, games, and registration too.”

“And, don’t forget to show your RCC spirit by wearing blue and green. Everyone is invited to attend,” Singler added.

Kick off registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 13. Prospective students can receive assistance with the RCC application, complete financial aid, and register for classes all in one day.

Course offerings include many college transfer courses such as American History, Art Appreciation, Developmental Psychology, Introduction to Computers, and Anatomy and Physiology, as well as career and technical classes in Early Childhood Education, Accounting, Business, Medical Coding & Billing, Health Careers, Criminal Justice, Gaming and Simulation, Hospitality Management, and more.

The Night Academy for Basic Law Enforcement Training begins Oct 17. The application deadline for this program is Sep 29.

For those eligible, enrolling in a curriculum program at RCC could be completely free with funding available through federal, state, and other resources.

“There has never been a better time to attend Robeson Community College than today,” Singler said. “Don’t miss this opportunity to go after your dreams. We have over 80 programs of study leading to an associates degree, diploma, or certificate.”

Continuing education classes are also available with registration taking place in Building 18. Registration for Career and College Readiness will take place in Building 3.

“We have amazing short-term training programs that lead to long term careers, and we have opportunities for you to reach milestone, after milestone, after milestone,” Singler said. “You can start at RCC, earn your high school diploma, become an EMT or Pharmacy Technician, and within two years or less, walk across the stage as a college graduate with an associates degree… You just have to believe in yourself.”

Singler says that Robeson Community College has been in the business of creating successful futures for over 50 years.

“You can see our impact locally, but our reach is well beyond Robeson County. Our alumni are employed all around the world serving at hospitals, universities, public school systems, daycares, restaurants, corporations, manufacturers, and in the military…. Many of our graduates have their own business and are self-employed.”

According to Singler, the Homecoming celebration has something for everyone to enjoy and she personally invites everyone to attend.

“I hope that everyone in our community will stop by RCC during our Homecoming Celebration to see all the great things we have to offer as we continue to build the workforce of tomorrow, today.”

For more information on classes available and on the events and activities during Homecoming Week, please visit https://www.robeson.edu/kickoff-registration.

The BAT Mobile Unit and program

The BAT, or Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit is a highly visible deterrent against impaired driving, helping to keep people safe on the roads.

Coordinators for the BAT mobile unit provide support and resources to North Carolina Law Enforcement at DWI checking stations.

They also serve as an educational resource at outreach events, such as RCC’s Homecoming, that allow the public to learn more about the dangers associated with drinking and driving and driving while impaired.

The BAT mobile will be at RCC on Tuesday, Oct 4 during the “Home of the Brave” celebration, which will also feature various other military and emergency vehicles and a tug-of-war competition at 12 p.m.

The BAT mobile unit includes a variety of tools and resources for law enforcement including forensic tests for alcohol, an on-site magistrate’s court to process arrestees, a finger printing kit, high-intensity light towers, alcohol screening test devices, and Wi-Fi hotspots.

The BAT Mobile Unit program is sponsored in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the NCDHHS, and North Carolina Public Health, and is a part of the ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign.

Tours will be available for students and the general public. Admission is free for those who make RCC their Home. Sweet. Home., the theme for the event.

Homemade in Robeson

In honor and celebration of National Manufacturing Day, Robeson Community College will host its annual Made in Robeson Day with some changes.

“This year Made in Robeson Day will be held during our First Homecoming Celebration,” stated Patrick Jacques, the director of industrial programs at RCC. “So, with our theme being Home. Sweet. Home. we are calling it ‘Homemade in Robeson’ this year.”

The event will take place on Friday, Oct 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature a job fair from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase RCC’s Industrial programs, and also highlight the great companies and manufacturers that call Robeson County home,” Jacques said. “There are so many amazing products made and manufactured right here in our backyard and we want to continue to shine the light on these companies and all that Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.”

Students from area high schools and RCC are expected to be in attendance. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

If interested in setting up as a vendor for either Homemade in Robeson Day or the job fair, please contact Jacques at [email protected] or (910) 272-3304.

Cheryl Hemric can be reached at 910-272-3241 or at [email protected]