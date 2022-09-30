LUMBERTON — Lumberton FFA was recognized Wednesday as one of three finalists for the FFA National Premier Chapter-Building Communities award.

Other finalists in the award category included Missouri-based Blue Springs FFA and Ohio-based Felicity Franklin FFA. The top three finalists were also announced for multiple categories including Models of Excellence, Middle School Models of Excellence, National Premier Chapter-Growing Leaders, and National Premier Chapter-Strengthening Agriculture.

The final winners will be announced at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo held Oct. 26-29 after another round of presentations.

Students viewed the live announcement Wednesday during a watch party at Lumberton Senior High School.

Students “screamed, clapped, jumped from their chairs and tears were flowing” when the finalists were announced, said Candace Grimsley, an FFA adviser at the school.

Grimsley said as an adviser, there is “no greater joy than seeing your students succeed.”

“This recognition is absolutely rewarding for our students,” Grimsley said. “They have been doing such an awesome job for years and I’m glad they are getting the recognition they deserve. Members must put in lots of hard work, dedication and commitment to achieve their goals.”

Lumberton FFA Chapter President Kamryn McInnis said “becoming a National Finalist is not why we did this project, but it sure is the icing on our cake!”

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson commended the team for their efforts and recognition.

“The district celebrates this recognition of Lumberton FFA members, which speaks to the hard work put forth by students and advisers to achieve excellence,” Williamson said. “We wish our students all the best as they travel to the National FFA Convention & Expo in October to compete against other chapters.”

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Be sure to watch which five chapters will take home top honors Oct. 26-29 during the general sessions of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, streamed live on FFA.org and RFD-TV.