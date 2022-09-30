PEMBROKE — Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been recognized for her leadership, contributions and service to the North Carolina Education Preparation Program.

Floyd was honored during the 40th Annual North Carolina Teacher Education Forum held September 21-23 in Raleigh. The North Carolina Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (NCACTE) sponsored the forum.

Floyd previously served as president of NCACTE and is currently a member of the policy and advocacy committee. During her tenure as president, she worked to create an annual Student Teacher of the Year award, now in its seventh year.

“As a former special education teacher, it has been a privilege to step in and positively impact North Carolina’s educator preparation programs,” Floyd said. “Our organization has and will continue to lean into moments of crisis to effectively lead our program faculty and students through an ever-changing landscape.”

More than a dozen UNCP School of Education faculty and staff attended the forum as a show of support.

​The NCACTE unites teacher educators in public and private colleges and universities, staff and faculty in state-created initiatives and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. It is the lead advocacy group for policy issues regarding teacher preparation in North Carolina.

For more information, contact Mark Locklear at [email protected] or at 910-521-6351