LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. with no further postponements.

Shea Ann DeJarnette of the fair board said earlier on Oct. 1 the fair was trying to clean up and that some of the tents were damaged. She said the debris wasn’t as much of a problem and that the rides are in great shape. DeJarnette said the fair, which she described as larger than most local fairs, is all about community, which it brings together, and is one big celebration.

Of the fairgoers she said people come for different reasons, including the rides, food, and local art exhibitions. Animals and animals shows are a major part of the fair. DeJarnette said that people love the camel, but there are also goats, chickens, and at least one turkey, and more to see.

Linda Baker, who helped set up the fair, said all the pieces go together like a puzzle. She said being a people person was necessary to do the job, and seeing the smiling faces of the kids and people who visit was a reward in itself.