LUMBERTON —Though clouds rolled in the sky above the second day of fun and festivities at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair the pathways were densely peopled, the rides in motion, and the food hot and filling the afternoon air with aromatic smoke.

The fair provides a wide range of activities, sights, and entertainments, including plenty of animals. Today, rabbits and chicks joined the camel and various fowl, local artworks adorned a gallery wall, and vegetables were prominently displayed for public viewing.

At the corner of one road are DayDay’s Premium BBQ Sauce, which hungery fairgoers are encouraged to “Try It On Everything,” and a selection of lawnmowers and other small vehicles, whose vendor Danny Pait has been attending the fair for decades.