LUMBER BRIDGE — A Hoke County man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of a Lumber Bridge man.

Jordache W. Leach was taken into custody Thursday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, by the Virginia Beach Police Department following a traffic stop, according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice in relation to the death of Michael A Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge.

Morgan was found inside of his residence deceased by a family member at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Leach after conducting multiple interviews, neighborhood canvassing and the collection of surveillance footage, according to the sheriff’s office. During the investigation, investigators learned that Leach had fled to Virginia.

Leach is being held with no bond and will be extradited back to Robeson County at the completion of the extradition process. He will be charged with first-degree murder upon his return to Robeson County.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Beach Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.