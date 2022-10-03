Crew from around the region arrived in Robeson County on Saturday to restore power to customers who lost electriciy during Tropical Storm Ian.

PEMBROKE — As of Monday afternoon, Robeson County’s two largest electricity providers had restored power to most if not all customers in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Outages among Lumbee River EMC’s 54,000 customers peaked at about 11 p.m. Friday with approximately 9,400 outages, according to the company’s spokesperson.

“The storm took out six substations which caused the spike in outages,” David Spencer said. “Our team got that number down to 3,100 before they retired that evening.”

As of Monday afternoon, power was restored to all customers, Spencer told The Robesonian.

The company has not finalized details but is on standby to offer assistance to areas still without power in other states.

“Crews from Amicalola EMC and North Georgia EMC were here helping LREMC in our recovery efforts over the weekend, so we know how critical that help can be,” Spencer said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, only one Robeson County Duke Energy customer remained without power, according to an outage map. Duke Energy services more than 25,000 customers in Robeson County.

Duke Energy had restored power to nearly all customers in North Carolina and South Carolina following Hurricane Ian by Sunday. Less than 25,000 customers — almost all in North Carolina — remained without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials predicted complete restoration by 11:59 p.m. that evening.

Customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text outage alerts will continue to receive restoration updates for their specific locations as repairs are completed.

Crews had repaired more than 950,000 power outages since the destructive storm passed through the Carolinas over the weekend.

“Our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across the Carolinas,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director this weekeend. “We know there are pockets of hard-hit areas that will require more extensive work. We greatly appreciate our customers’ continued patience during this challenging time for them and their families.”

Duke Energy continues to deploy crews to the hardest-hit areas as repairs in other locations are completed. The company mobilized 10,000 workers to respond to Ian.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.