LUMBERTON — The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County showed a 64% week-to-week drop over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 172 new confirmed cases between Sept. 27 and Monday, down from 482 reported from Sept. 20-26.

The number of new cases declined in five of the previous six weeks before a spike in the Sept. 20-26 reporting period, meaning this week’s drop continues a broader trend.

There have now been 51,309 total confirmed virus cases in Robeson County since the beginning of the pandemic; this number is admittedly incomplete due to at-home testing and other unreported cases.

“All metrics — viral load in wastewater systems, number of cases and ER and hospitalizations due to COVID — have continued to decline, which is positive news,” Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “There are only 12 of North Carolina’s 100 counties that are high in community transmission (“orange” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map). All counties contiguous to Robeson County are low in transmission (“green”); however, Robeson County remains moderate (“yellow”).”

Two new virus-related deaths were reported by the Health Department from Sept. 27 through Monday; the previous two seven-day reporting periods had no virus-related deaths, which followed a nine-week period with deaths in every reporting period except one and 18 total deaths.

In other local health-related news, the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Robeson County remains at two.

Smith also noted this week that North Carolina has seen its first death of this season caused by the West Nile Virus.

“One should expect a surge in the mosquito count after the storm and with the warmer temperatures returning this week,” Smith said. “People should reduce dusk and dawn outdoor activities, wear light clothes, dress with long sleeves and long pants, spray with repellents and empty any standing water vessels to help reduce the opportunities of being bitten.”