The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; Burns Road, Lumberton; Centerville Church Road/McDonald Road, Fairmont; Oneida Street, Pembroke; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; West Broad Street, Saint Pauls; Shannon Road, Shannon; Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Highway 74 West, Pembroke; Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Old Red Springs, Maxton.

An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Chicken Road/McDonald Road, Fairmont was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury at Covington Farm Road, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Preston Road, Maxton; Rowland Cemetery Road, Rowland.