PEMBROKE — Council members here cleared the way for the incorporation of an urgent care facility within the town’s limits.

Council members unanimously approved a request Monday for the contiguous annexation of about an acre tract of land, owned by M&M Investments, on the northern side of N.C. 711 near the Walmart Supercenter in town. The land will be developed for the construction of a 3,500 square foot, urgent care facility that will include seven exam rooms and have a physician, a physician’s assistant and a few nurses on staff, according to Mark Zelnik of MCV Properties Inc.

“The provider will be Carolina Quick Care … We open seven days a week. The hours of operation will depend on the market,” Zelnik told the council.

The town currently has two other urgent care facilities.

“We annexing a little more than an acre but we’re only utilizing a little under an acre,” Zelnik said.

Water utility findings

In other business, the council learned that a decline in in-person enrollment and conservative consumption at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been determined as the cause of a reduction in water utility use over the past few years.

The conclusion was reached by Raftelis, a consultant firm hired and tasked with investigating the reasons the town’s water usage has not rebounded back to usage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christina Conchilla, a senior consultant with the firm, presented to the council the methods used to reach the determining factor as well as the next steps for the town. The company focused its investigation on potential issues with water billing data and processes, the possibility of customers purchasing water from other sources, meter functionality and UNCP, the town’s largest water utility customer.

Minor issues with billing had been resolved so the company ruled that out as a determining factor, Conchilla said.

“On a positive note, your billing system is awesome,” Conchilla said. “Your metering system is great. You don’t have customers from elsewhere that we are aware of. The kind of bad news is the things that are likely causing lower water consumption are not really within your control.”

In summing up Raftelis’ findings, Conchilla said that water consumption across the Town has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, but consumption at UNCP, the town’s largest utility customer, has not.

Conchilla said that after requesting figures from UNCP, she learned that in-person enrollment had not rebounded to pre-pandemic numbers in 2021. Enrollment figures for 2022 have not yet been made available, Conchilla said, so data the year has not been added findings.

She also told the council, the NC General Assembly mandated that colleges in the UNC systems reduce their water consumption. In the wake of the mandate, UNCP developed a 2018-19 Strategic Energy and Plan and since then reduced water consumption by 34%, Conchilla said.

“You’re not alone with these issues,” Conchilla told the council. “Towns all over the country we’ve seen have been affected by the pandemic. People are choosing to work, live and do all sorts of things remotely. It’s kind of changed the landscape of utilities everywhere.”

Public comments

During the public comments portion of the meeting, members of the Robeson County Honor Guard and Lumbee storyteller Tammie Jump made monetary requests from the council.

Council members presented a check to the Robeson County Honor Guard with the amount yet to be determined.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.