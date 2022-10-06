PEMBROKE — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died from an overdose of fentanyl has been charged in connection to his death.

Ana L. Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded March 16 to 31 Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke, in reference to a cardiac arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. Uriah Steen Jr. was being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, known as CPR, by a family member when deputies arrived at the residence.

The boy was transported to the UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, where he was pronounced deceased upon his arrival. An autopsy was conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and the child’s death was determined to be caused by the ingestion of fentanyl.

Jones was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

“This is just an absolute tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated. “The loss of anyone is tragic enough but to have been caused by the careless and illegal actions of [a] parent is sad. This is the reason we will continue to do our part in fighting this fentanyl epidemic. People must be held accountable for their actions and the courts must do its part in addressing this problem.”

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Homicide Divisions. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.