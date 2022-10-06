PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for its annual fish fry and fall festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations, a free fish lunch, gospel singing, as well as a stickball exhibition. Thousands are expected to be in attendance, in which they will participate and learn about the Lumbee culture.

The 5K fun run/walk is set to begin at 9 a.m. with registration beginning an hour prior at 8 a.m. The gospel singing will take place throughout the day. Gospel groups include Senior Ms. Lumbee Sharon McNeill Burnette as well as The Pierce Family.

The Lumbee cultural demonstrations will be set up near the village site at the cultural center. Philis Jacobs (herbalist) Dennis Wilkins (stone carver) Cindy Locklear (basket weaver), Tina Dial (flower bread), Joy Locklear (ornaments/ pillows), and Jerome Hyder (pine needle baskets) will be set up to demonstrate and talk about their craft as well as the history behind each one.

There will be tables and chairs for the public to sit and enjoy the fish fry lunch, gospel singing, demonstrations, as well as the stickball exhibition, all of which is a joint effort to engage and share Lumbee culture.