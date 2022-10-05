Owen Thomas, left, and Lee Scott was named president and president-elect of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton during the annual banquet held recently. During the banquet, Kiwanians heard from guest speaker, Maj. General Al Aycock, center, who was in active service for 38 years in the U.S. Army and was a former garrison commander at Fort Bragg.

LUMBERTON — Awards were bestowed and new officers were installed during the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s annual banquet held recently at the Pinecrest Country Club.

President Bruce Jobe presided over the banquet and made remarks looking back on the accomplishments met over the previous year, which focused on service, fun, participation and membership.

A highlight of the annual banquet was the announcement of a permanently endowed scholarship at Robeson Community College Allied Health in honor of J. Luckey Welsh Jr. Welsh was the first president of Kiwanis of Robeson and former president and CEO of Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Officers installed

Owen Thomas, who also serves as a Lumberton City councilman, was elected president and set out his plans and goals for the club.

Other members installed were Lee Scott as president-elect, Laci Maynor as secretary, Bruce Mullis as treasurer, and Bruce Jobe as immediate past president. Chris Summers, Josh Jackson, Stephen McIntyre, Audrey Stone and Carmin Russ were installed as directors.

Kiwanis of Carolinas District Governor Designate Mary Winfree gave remarks outlining her plans as governor. She stressed helping children with mental health issues and improving literacy as while emerging from the pandemic. Winfree is a former two-time president of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and has served during years when our community dealt with Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

She is said to be “excited” to begin her year as governor of the Kiwanis Carolinas District.

Awards

End of the Kiwanis year awards were given to Leah Britt Lanier and Thomas for co-chairing the Kiwanis Pancake Festival. Thomas was also presented an award for chairing the All-American Golf Tournament.

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton 2021-2022 Kiwanian of the year award went to Erika Nolley, who was active in service projects and fundraisers throughout the year and served as director of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and chair of the Young Professionals.

Remarks

The guest speaker for the banquet was Maj.General Al Aycock, U.S. Army retired. Maj. Gen. Aycock was in active service for 38 years and was a former garrison commander at Fort Bragg. His speech focused on leadership and how he was influenced by his scout leaders, West Point commanders and his military leaders including Gen. Colin Powell.

Dinner was catered by Carter’s Catering and steaks were grilled by Kiwanis members, Brian Nolley and Jimmy Harrington.