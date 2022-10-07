RED SPRINGS —“Every day I see people speeding,” said Mayor Edward Henderson. Speed, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery occupied most of the Red Springs Board of Commissioners’ meeting on the night of Oct 4.

Traffic signs and safety

The crux of the meeting was the issue of traffic safety and speeding, primarily on Coppedge Street, and additionally on East Fifth Avenue. Henderson said he has asked for more speed limit signs, while Town Manager David Ashburn added that basketball in the streets was another facet of the problem, but the aspect primarily addressed then was adding speed tables on Coppedge.

Speed tables, as explained by Ashburn after the meeting, are similar to speed bumps, and are designed so that people driving the speed limit can drive over the table comfortably.

At the outset of the meeting Ron Hill, speaking with the experience of his two decades in the Lumberton Police Department, addressed the government and attendant citizens on the issue. Coppedge Street, which is near Red Springs Middle School, is a common site for drivers to speed, a significant problem given the 20-30 students Hill said walk to school in that location. The speeding and traffic problem is hardly limited to a single street. Edmonds mentioned trucks passing through the town were driving over the speed limits.

Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes stated that although Hill had introduced the subject that night, the board was not solely responding to his complaint, but were reacting to other inquiries they had received earlier on the same subject.

Commissioner Caroline Sumpter suggested consulting the citizens on the traffic changes and asked the board not to vote until they had spoken with the people of Red Springs. In that case, the town would dispatch the zoning person, as Ashburn explained after the meeting, to knock on doors and see what the people on those streets would think about the addition of speed tables.

The board decided to table the speed tables and the public vote on the speed table, with further developments to be addressed in the future.

Nonprofits and donations

After the discussion of traffic safety, the commissioners discussed donations to a pair of nonprofits, the Red Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition.

“So I attached their information to the back of the sheet I gave you today. It’s the disaster group,” Town Manager David Ashburn said, referring to the nonprofit Disaster Recovery Coalition, “Commissioner Edmonds is associated with that group and knows about it, and that’s theirs, theirs is a $1000 donation from the town to them, they’ve got everything turned in.”

As explained by Ashburn after the meeting, the nonprofits submit applications for money, the board puts money in the budget, the nonprofits file requests, and the board votes on giving the money to the nonprofit.

“If the board votes to do them tonight,” Ashburn said, “I’ll give them the contract to sign.” He already had a letter requesting the money. “The chamber is the other one,” Ashburn said, for $3000. The motion to give the money to the nonprofits, made by Ronnie Patterson and seconded by Sumpter, carried.

Filling the vacancies

The meeting also addressed filling the roles once held by Wilson Ray prior to his retirement.

“When he resigned,” Henderson said, “We lost two chairs at one time.”

Ray chaired the town’s Historic Commission and Planning Board.

Ashburn said the Historical Commission was lagging behind because they didn’t have anyone in a leadership position.

When the meeting began there were also three vacancies on the planning board. Though no vote was necessary, Henderson did not wish to proceed without the board’s blessing and to avoid discord. The vacancies were filled with Johnny Robertson and Chris Locklear joining the board, and Debra Graham succeeding Ray as chair.

Hurricane Ian

Edmonds thanked the town and workers for repairing a transformer during the wind and rain of Hurricane Ian and cutting down trees afterward. He also encouraged citizens to enjoy the county fair, mentioning Senior Citizens’ Day to be held the day after the meeting, Oct 5. Commissioner Murray McKeithan invited citizens to join the search party, which had not been called out during the hurricane. He said he wanted to increase the search party’s numbers from 30 to 60 people. Patterson also thanked the workers.

Voting

Finally, Mayor Henderson urged the town to exercise their right to vote, without endorsing any candidates or issues. He stated that many elections had been decided by one, two, or three votes. “Each and every vote is important,” said Henderson.

Also on Tuesday:

Commissioners suggested quarterly meetings.

Detectives involved with successfully solving local burglaries thanked

Mentioned work done to clear the Little Raft Swamp of beavers and trash with a $3 million state grant.

