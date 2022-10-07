LUMBERTON — Regardless of whether the egg or itself came first, the chicken is among the indisputable pillars of modern American culinary technique. The chicken furnishes meat which can be prepared in a menagerie of methods, from frying to broiling, and can be battered, marinated, and baked.

The egg is just as versatile and can be scrambled, fried, or drank unprepared. But of the chickens at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, setting aside concerns of their relationship to the riddle of it or the egg, which of the 4H and FFA youth are the most skilled at examining the poultry?

The 4H Poultry Judging Contest is not a contest for chickens, it is a contest for youth about chickens. Competitors must judge living and dead birds, identifying parts of the chicken, grading eggs, and examining hanging carcasses for defects. In one system of ratings there is no F or 0, only a chicken or egg that would be unacceptable for sale or consumption.

Callie Lewis of NC State’s poultry science program and Taylor Chavis of the Robeson County Cooperative Extension were on staff at the judging contest. Asked which came first, they both replied the chicken, though Lewis had heard somebody say egg. “You get asked that a lot when you’re a poultry science major,” said Lewis.

In the barn, the fair board’s Shea Ann DeJarnette reflected on Robeson County’s first fair in two years. Asked about supply issues, she replied “I honestly can’t think of anything we had an issue with,” but stated they had encountered and overcome logistical difficulties. The fair had also created new processes to get more people in faster through a new system.

Before the trophies were bestowed a chorus of geese and ducks began quacking and honking. It was dark in the barn, but the light of triumph shown quite brightly on the winners. Whatever came first, the chicken or the egg, for the local 4H and FFA, victory was last. “I really had fun,” said Lewis at the ceremony, “And I hope you did too.”

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5165