RAEFORD — On Oct. 5 Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division reviewed the content of a cellphone and charged Richard Lynn Sanders III with 16 counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 10 counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office CID and Narcotics Division detained the suspect without incident.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced on May 4 that detectives and the State Bureau of Investigations conducted a knock and talk at 7100 Philippi Church Road in reference to child sexual abuse material.

The SBI and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office received the Cybertip and investigated. The person of interest, Sanders, provided detectives with his cellphone for review.

Sanders went before a magistrate at Hoke County Detention Center and received a secured bond of $100,000.

Anyone with further information should contact Lt. Sullivan at 910-875-5111.