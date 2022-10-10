Teens compete Saturday in the 4-H Youth Heifer/Steer Show at the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair.

Lynlee Martin was named a grand champion Saturday during the 4-H Youth Heifer/Steer Show at the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair.

Lumberton artist Sara Voecks shows off a unique technique that uses saran to create abstract works of art.

Wood carver Frankie Harris carves out Saturday his latest piece, a cane, during the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair.

LUMBERTON — On the final day of the 75th annual Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair in 2019, Vickie Cooper, the owner of Paparazzi Jewelry, booked her vendor space for the next year’s fair.

The yearlong wait became a three-year ordeal after the fair was canceled not once but twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses like Cooper’s, that don’t operate in a brick-and-mortar atmosphere, rely on the traffic from online sales as well as the foot traffic that accumulates at events like festivals and fairs. With a booth set up for eight days and an average of 10 customers per hour, this is why Cooper is a fair regular.

“This would have been my third time but if it wouldn’t have been for COVID, it would have been my fifth time,” Cooper said.

Other nonprofits, political affiliates, and small businesses could be seen occupying booths on the final day of the 76th Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday.

Among them was Barbara Hammonds who set up shop and sold jewelry intricately beaded by her own hands.

“I love making my beadwork. It just gets the frustrations out,” Hammonds said.

Hammonds usually sets up at powwows, festivals and most recently the Pembroke Day at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. This year will mark the first time Hammonds has worked a booth at the fair in about five years.

Also returning to the 76th fair was a series of local artists not only selling but demonstrating their craft live for fairgoers.

Sara Voecks demonstrated a new artistic technique that involves painting with saran wrap to create an almost tye die effect on the canvas.

”It’s like a magic trick … a lot of times it’s not going to turn out how you think it’s going to turn out. It’s great,” Voecks said.

Artist Frankie Harris was also present with a knife and a limb carving out his latest walking cane with his use of indigenous style.

On the opposite side of the fairgrounds in the livestock building were the 4-H Heifer/Steer Show and the 4H Youth Lamb Show. There, competitors like Lynlee Martin were judged on heifers born within the last two years. Martin ended up taking home a grand prize in the competition.

Entertainment for the day came in the form of the Bump and Run Demolition Derby, T&L Cartoon Characters, Robeson rising stars as well as a performance from Native American dancers.

