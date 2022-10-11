FAIRMONT — Following the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, festivals and fairs are returning like flowers after a thaw, even as the year grows colder.

Among these public events is the Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont, which once upon a time followed the spring thaw, but now returns as the leaves turn ochre and crimson.

Night did not always fall so early on the Farmers’ Festival. In the beginning the festival was called Farmers’ Day, a time in April chosen by the Civitin organization. The inaugural Farmers Day was held in 1950 to celebrate the vital role played by agriculture and textiles in Fairmont.

This year’s festival parade lineup is being organized by Mayor Charles Kemp, who also worked on the parade in the early to mid-80s. Of his present involvement, Kemp said his aim was to “do it right” after two years without a festival. This is not the only interruption in the history of the festival. The initial run of the fair was only a decade, Kemp said, as what had started in 1950 stopped in 1960, and resumed again in 1975.

This will be the first festival with the involvement of new town manager Jerome Chestnut. “There’s a lot of small towns with local festivals,” Chestnut explained, stating these events serve as economic drivers for local towns and bring money in for the people of Fairmont.

The upcoming festival has a legacy to live up to, as Kemp said a previous festival brought as many as 35,000 people to a town of 2,000, a number of visitors over seventeen times the population of their hosts for the day.

A festival attraction present at the earlier iterations of the event, a dance inside a tobacco barn, will not be returning because of the absence of suitable facilities to hold such a dance.

Other parts of the festival have returned intermittently, such as the Queen pageant, held in the 50s, but not revived when the festival was in the 70s. According to Kemp there was but a single title to be contested, that of Miss Fairmont. Because at the time there was no geographical restriction it was possible for residents to crown a woman from as far away as Wilmington.

The Farmers’ Festival is customarily held on the third Saturday in Oct., and this year, the exact date falls on Oct. 15.

