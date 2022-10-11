PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke seniors Samuel Bowen and Kiarra Payton earned the Outstanding Educational Session Award during the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) South Regional Conference.

The event took place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bowen and Payton–both serve on the Pembroke Activities Council–presented a workshop titled “Programming at a Minority Serving Institution.” PAC is a student-led organization that builds community and institutional affinity on campus. Bowen is studying political science with a concentration in public administration and policy. Payton is a business administration major with a concentration in entrepreneurship.

Other PAC members in attendance were Maria Lazaro, Shelby Perry, Isabel Olivares, LaDeja Lotharp, Jessica Fleming and Bailey Miller, PAC advisor and assistant director for Campus Engagement.

“Having the opportunity to take a delegation to NACA is huge for UNCP,” Miller said. This is the second year PAC has been recognized for its outstanding service and involvement with NACA. Last year they won the Outstanding Delegation award.”

During the conference, Miller co-facilitated roundtables focused on “Revisiting Your Why: Curbing Burnout in Higher Education” and “Reimagining Traditional Events on Campus.” Her peers from the University of Alabama and the University of South Alabama joined her.

Nick Courmon, a 2019 graduate of UNCP, was among the conference presenters. Courmon will return to his alma mater to co-host the NPHC Stroll Off along with his brother and current UNCP staff member Lamar Courmon during homecoming later this month.

NACA empowers its students and members to amplify the campus experience through inclusive, meaningful, and engaging opportunities to learn about entertainment and programs that transform college communities. PAC has been an active member of NACA for more than 30 years.

For more information, contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist, via email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-521-6351.