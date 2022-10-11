Cutline: The college marshals of the Flora MacDonald College’s pair of literary societies for the years 1942-43.

RED SPRINGS — History, and a lot of water, abound in this community, and sometimes the two don’t cohabitate comfortably.

Once, the Flora MacDonald Botanical Gardens were renowned, and now two-thirds of the gardens are under water.

Little Raft Swamp

The historical markers dotting the state let the past stake modest claims in the present. The first marker of relevance, numbered 1-51, commemorates a battle in the Revolutionary War fought not between soldiers but internicine violence with Americans against Americans, as described on capefearclans.com.

Today the swamp is much higher, and rather than Patriots and Loyalists fighting over ideals, the struggle over the swamp is waged by people and beavers over the high water level of Little Raft Swamp.

Flora McDonald

The second marker of interest is near Flora MacDonald College, though much of the information was gleaned from a Facebook page concerning the campus.

The college was founded in 1896 as the Red Springs Seminary for women’s higher education, not receiving the name it would bear until its closing, Flora MacDonald College, in the year 1916.

Before that the successes of the college’s music program had elicited a change in name from Red Springs Seminary to the Southern Presbyterian College and Conservancy of Music.

It was merged into another college in 1961.

The drainage situation

The part of Red Springs formerly occupied by the Flora MacDonald Botanical Gardens fills up with water because according to Town Manager David Ashburn there is “no place for the water to go.”

This filling up of water is caused by beaver dams and sediment, or dirt and mud being stopped by the beaver dams.

To deal with this issue the town applied for a stormwater management grant, Ashburn explained, getting 3 million in federal money through a state grant.

“We have been cleaning out the ditches in the town,” Ashburn said, and have engineers working on the Little Raft Swamp specs for contractors.

Already the engineers have gotten contractors to remove beaver dams to lower the water levels so the engineers can better survey the area, Ashburn said, and they have already seen a 2 foot drop in water levels.

The goal, stated Ashburn, is to drop the water level back to the original level of the area.

