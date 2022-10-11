LUMBERTON — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County declined in the last week, continuing the recent trend, even as the county saw a deadly week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 114 new cases from Oct. 4 through Monday, down from 172 from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. This marks the seventh time in the last nine weeks that local cases have declined week-to-week, though the case count is admittedly incomplete due to at-home testing and other unreported cases.

Five new virus-related deaths were reported from Oct. 4 through Monday, up from two from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. This marks the county’s deadliest week due to the virus since July 12-18 and matches the deadliest since March.

There have now been 51,423 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County and 572 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.

With cases consistently dropping, Robeson County is now categorized as “green,” for low transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map, as is the rest of the southeastern region of North Carolina. Only nine of the 100 counties in North Carolina are in the “orange” category for high transmission.

The number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also declined in the past week, Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

In other virus-related news, the waiver which allowed providers to perform rapid tests on asymptomatic individuals has expired, Smith said, meaning asymptomatic rapid testing can only occur using at-home tests.

“This will eliminate providing test results for work, pleasure or because a person is a contact,” Smith said. “Again, this is for asymptomatic individuals for rapid tests — PCRs can still be submitted. This will change the whole notion of positivity percentage, as many of the negatives will not be performed or recorded. Last week, Robeson’s positivity rate was 6%, which ordinarily is good, but much of the context has changed.”

Smith also noted that there have been 13 times more cases of the seasonal flu compared to this time last year.

“The safeguards in play for reducing COVID transmission — masking, distancing, washing hands — helped reduce the number of flu cases last year,” Smith said. “As we enter into a more relaxed period and safeguards are dropped, a surge in cases was expected. Typically, one should get the flu vaccination by the end of October to get the maximum protection over the holidays and the coldest weather.”