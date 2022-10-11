LUMBERTON — Those who seek to cast their ballots on Election Day 2022 have until Friday to register.

Under state law, the regular voter registration deadline is 25 days prior to an election. Election Day is Nov. 8.

This election is also known as the “midterm” as it is held two years (mid-way) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include a U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House seats, several state offices — General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals, local judges and prosecutors and Robeson County offices like sheriff and county commissioners.

According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, as of Saturday, a total of 71,544 people in Robeson County have registered to vote, about 35 people more than the previous week and more than 50% of the population.

How to register

North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification holders, may register to vote online at www.ncdot.gov.

Any eligible resident can complete a Voter Registration Application in English or Spanish on paper and return it to their county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Friday.

If an application is received after the deadline, it will be timely if it is postmarked on or before Friday. If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will be processed if it is received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election.

If submitted by fax or email, the application must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, and a hard copy of the document must be delivered to the county board office by 20 days before the election.

Updating registration

Voters who need to update their existing voter registration may use the DMV website or a regular voter registration application to do so.

Those with a North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification may update their residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV online service, but may not change their name through that service.

If using the paper application to update a registration, it must be signed and mailed to the voter’s county board of elections by October 14. Updates to name, address (if within the county), and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email to your county board of elections. If a voter is using the paper form to update their residential address to a new county, they must return the paper form by mail or in person.

Registered voters may also update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.

One-Stop Early Voting

Individuals who miss the Friday deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, Oct.20 through Nov. 5, at any early voting site in their county.

In Robeson County, early voting will be held at the Fairmont Fire Hall/Senior Citizen Center, 421 S. Main St., Fairmont; Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N Florence, Maxton; Pembroke Library, 413 Blain, St., Pembroke; Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St., Red Springs; and the St. Pauls National Guard Armory, 705 N. Old Stage Road in Pembroke.

Voting at these locations will be from 8 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

The Robeson County Board of Elections Office, at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will also serve as an early voting site.

Early voting will be from 8:15 a.m to 5:15 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

Voter eligibility

North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the October 14 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the general election on November 8 are eligible to register and vote.

To register to vote, a person must

— Be a U.S. citizen;

— Live in the county of his/her registration, and have lived there for at least 30 days before the date of the election;

— Be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote;

— and, Not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.