ROWLAND — The Oct. 11 Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting was heavily focused on improving the town’s infrastructure, the problem of abandoned buildings, and electrical issues.

“The money’s not been wasted,” Mayor Robert McDougald of Rowland observed, “The town’s starting to look better.”

The mayor’s above comment was in reference to funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.

“We are doing bit by bit on different things,” McDougald said of the money, and the iterative process of town improvement took numerous steps in the meeting.

A $10 million sewer grant revealed a key fact. As Town Clerk David Towsend said, there is more engineering work than jobs, which he stated was a common small town issues.

The contract discussed during the meeting was for the company LKC.

“Haven’t we always used LKC?” Commissioner Jean Love asked. “We’ve never had problems with them before.”

The motion passed.

Purchasing the Anderson Heirs property was drew attention during the meeting.

“That property has been empty since the ‘90s,” Love said.

For $9,000, Mayor McDougald said, the cleaned-up lot “would be a pretty substantial property if we put in the work.”

Love made a motion to authorize the town attorney to work with the county in purchasing the property, which passed seconded by Commissioner Betty Boyd.

“We’ve been working on that house forever.” McDougald said.

With the holiday season growing closer, the matter of Christmas lights was discussed as part of the greater problem of electrical wiring. After the mayor observed that none of the lights worked on one side of a street, Commissioner Love added it really doesn’t matter because there are no streets on that side. “All the wires need to be changed,” the mayor said, “We’ve been working on that an entire year.”

A proposal by the company Earl’s Electric to repair wiring in the town for the Christmas lighting was passed.

During the public comments section resident Danny Franklin praised the council, saying “I think you’re doing a super job,” with the caveat that nobody showed up from the council board to meet the governor during a visit. Comissioner Jackie Davis replied that she was told about the visit the night before and had to be in Raleigh for her job. Boyd also said she has a part-time job.

The required new zoning and comprehensive plan were the subjects of heated discussion. Townsend said the town had to move forward on zoning. Commissoners raised the issue of flood insurance being unecessary to the inhabitants of Rowland. “What we’re doing here,” said Love, “it doesn’t matter to them” She said they know Rowland is not a flood area. Townsend said he would be meeting with David Richards to get better answers.

Other notable business at the Tuesday meeting:

Public works reported the sewers passed inspection for the “first time in forever.”

Bicyclists enjoyed their visit to Rowland during the Fall Bicycle Festival.

Love made a motion for staff to have Veterans’ Day off. Boyd seconded and the motion passed.

The Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat in the Lawrence Funeral Home Parking Lot needs more people to help. Resident Evelyn Quick asked interested individuals to contact her on Facebook.

On Monday the Benton Court water lines will be discussed. The water lines, which break regularly, are difficult to repair because they are located under a parking lot.

