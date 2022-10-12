LUMBERTON — Many continue to mourn the loss of Samuel “Sammy” Cox, a Lumberton man that devoted decades of his life to service at Robeson County’s two higher education institutions.

Cox died Tuesday morning. He was 71.

Cox’s time on the RCC’s Board of Trustees spans 21 years (1999-2020) and includes his being appointed chairman in 2015 and later reappointed in 2019.

“Mr. Sammy Cox was a dedicated board member,” said Shirley Stockton, the current RCC board of trustees chair. “He supported the RCC family by giving his time and resources to the college. He often expressed to me that RCC provided opportunities for people to improve themselves educationally and financially.”

During his tenure, he and his wife Onita Cox established endowments in the Department of Nursing, and Cox was honored with the naming rights of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center.

“Mr. Cox demonstrated his love and commitment to Robeson Community College through his service on the Board of Trustees, his generosity, mentorship, and continued support of faculty, staff, and students on a daily basis. He was a fixture on our campus for many years, he loved interacting with students and being a part of the activities and festivities that took place here,” RCC President Melissa Singler said in a statement.

“Sammy was instrumental in many initiatives at Robeson Community College, including the development of programs and resources in basic law enforcement, associate degree nursing, and our newly opened center for veterans and military-affiliated students,” she added.

Cox was most recently recognized by fellow trustees, faculty, staff and students with a resolution expressing appreciation for his service.

“We are saddened to hear of his passing. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

A call was put to current nursing students to dress in uniform and attend Cox’s visitation which will be held Thursday. Dr. Eva Meekins said that the act is to demonstrate just one of the several sectors at RCC that Cox supported and championed throughout the years.

“Because of him, a lot of our graduates are … That’s just a fact,” Meekins said.

Meekins said despite stepping down from his position of leadership at the college, he continued to be a present force for students within the Nursing Program, even through hurricanes. Cox’s investment in the program stemmed from his wife and daughter-in-law’s being students and becoming success stories it, Meekins said.

“He did not lose his involvement … He was just a super great human,” Meekins said.

Rudy Locklear has known Cox while serving in several capacities at RCC. He sat alongside him as a fellow trustee, was mentored by the Cox when while he was a student in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program and served as a confidant to Locklear while he serves in his current role as director of the Criminal Justice and Basic Law Enforcement Training programs.

Locklear described Cox as being “strategic” in leading the BLET department in the direction he felt it should go.

Despite retiring from his role on the board of trustees, Cox still visited the campus and even spoke before students, sharing stories of his time in the field.

Locklear challenged people to walk a bit in Cox’s footsteps and give not only their time but their resources if they are able to do so.

The RCC Foundation was a beneficiary of giving from the Coxes.

“Mr. Cox was a great friend to the RCC Foundation,” said Lisa Hunt, assistant vice president of Grants and RCC Foundation. “His generosity included contributions to our newly created Military Affiliated Resource Center, and the naming of several classrooms and our Basic Law Enforcement Center.

“He was a champion for RCC, an advocate for student success, and wholeheartedly believed in empowering faculty, staff, and students to be successful. His generous nature and support of education will impact the lives of generations to come,” Hunt added. “The Foundation staff extends our heartfelt condolences to the Cox family.”

UNCP contributions

A 1976 graduate of the Univerisity of North Carolina at Pembroke, Cox was a long-time and ardent supporter of UNCP athletics and the namesake of the baseball field. Sammy Cox was dubbed “Mr. Baseball” at UNCP. And together, he and his wife, Onita, qualify as Mr. and Mrs. Softball.

The Coxes have supported the university and its baseball and softball teams for decades. His previous gift was for the Sammy and Onita Cox Locker Room for the softball team. He came up big during the First and Ten Campaign for Football. In 2006, a major gift earned the naming rights to the baseball field.

The Sammy Cox Endowed Scholarship for Baseball (established in 1995) is one of UNCP’s largest endowments for athletic scholarships.

He was one of the charter members of the Braves Club, and served as president in the early years.

“We mourn the loss of a great UNCP supporter and dear friend, Mr. Sammy Cox,” UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings said.

“He lived a life of great accomplishment and success and continuously sought ways to help others, particularly students here at his alma mater. Through his active support in our Braves Club, endowed scholarship, generous gifts to our university and his presence at many of our athletic events, his involvement at UNCP has and will continue to impact UNCP students for generations to come.”

He was also involved with Lions International, serving with the Lumberton Lions Club for 14 years.

The funeral service for Cox will be held on Thursday.