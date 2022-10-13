PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag that waves before the Tribal Administration Complex in Pembroke could be seen flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of the Rev. Evert Locklear, who passed away over the weekend.

At 103-years-old, Locklear was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War II. He served in the United States Navy and later served as a pastor of the Community Holiness Church of Rennert.

Locklear passed away on Saturday and will be laid to rest today following church services in the Maxton Community. The going-home service is at noon at the Youth for Christ Holiness Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the White Oak Church Cemetery.

Locklear is being remembered for his vibrant spirit, his love for his work — he continued to work till 95 years old — and his willingness to share Jesus with everyone he met. Even at 103 years old, he attended the Elders Luncheon in July and he also was able to participate in the Lumbee Homecoming Parade this summer. He also could still recite his Navy service number from when he served in World War II. The veteran was recognized with an Eagle feather at the Elder’s Luncheon in July and also with an Eagle feather on his 100th birthday.

Locklear was born March 24, 1919, the son of the late Ottie and Nora Locklear.

He worked as a mechanic that enjoyed auto bodywork on vehicles and 18-wheelers. Along with being self-employed, he worked many years with McLaurin-McArthur Motors and Southern Christian Trucking Company. He enjoyed gardening and especially loved to plant and cook his specialty collards.