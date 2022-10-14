1982, nearly 30 years after his death, the International Olympic Committee unanimously restored Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals earned during the 1912 Olympics.

100 Years Ago: On Oct. 16, 1922, The Robesonian reported the following: “Fair Last Week Was Bigger and Better. Thousand More Entries Than at Any Previous Fair — Exhibition Building Will be Enlarged Before Next Season.

50 Years Ago: A story in the Oct. 15, 1972 Robesonian was headlined “1973 Miss Robeson” over the following: “Robeson County citizens have a new source of pride today after last night’s first Miss Robeson County competition. Miss Lumberton of 1972 Elizabeth Ann Hope relinquished her crown last night to the now reigning Miss Robeson County, Cynthia LaRue Brown.

25 Years Ago: A story in the Oct. 15, 1997 Robesonian reported the following: “Fiarmont board joins push to widen N.C. 41. The Town Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to join with the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the Lumber City Council in urging the state to widen N.C. 41 from Fairmont to Lumberton. ‘We feel we can get a better response by all three agencies going for the same thing,’ [Town Manager Ben] Hill said. ‘I’ve see towns ask for a bunch of different things and the result is usually that no one gets anything.’”

Five Years Ago: The Robesonian reported the following on Oct. 15, 1917: County, schools talk land. LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissionerson Monday will pull double-duty, meeting first to take care of county business, and then getting up and driving across town to meet with the Board of Education to discuss school construction needs. … High on the agenda for the meeting with the schools is a planned land purchase that the Public Schools of Robeson County is considering for a new central office.

One Year Ago: A headline and story in the Oct. 15, 2021 Robesonian included the following: Inner Peace is now open. LUMBERTON —The ribbon was cut Friday for the opening of downtown Lumberton’s first art gallery, the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

This week in North Carolina History:

On Oct. 13, 1982, Jim Thorpe’s medals from the 1912 Olympics were reinstated. The famed athlete, who lived from 1888 until 1953, was born in a cabin on an Indian reservation in Oklahoma and was educated at Indian boarding schools nearby.

In 1904, he enrolled at the U. S. Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. While at Carlisle, Thorpe was coached by Glenn “Pop” Warner, who added him to the track team. Recognizing his talent as an athlete, Warner suggested that Thorpe train for the 1912 Olympic Games.

In 1909, he played semi-professional baseball in North Carolina for the Rocky Mount Railroaders and the Fayetteville Highlanders.

At the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden, Thorpe won gold medals in the newly-created multi-events, the pentathlon and the decathlon. Sweden’s King Gustav V called him “the greatest athlete in the world.”

A year later, after word spread that Thorpe had played semipro baseball in North Carolina, he lost his amateur status and he was forced to return his Olympic medals.

In 1982, nearly 30 years after his death, the International Olympic Committee unanimously restored Thorpe’s Olympic medals. Thorpe is the subject of a highway historical marker in Nash County.

This week in U.S and World History:

On Oct. 15, 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.

In 1783, the first manned balloon flight took place in Paris as Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier ascended in a basket attached to a tethered Montgolfier hot-air balloon, rising to about 75 feet.

In 1917, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari (Margaretha ZelleGeertruida MacLeod), 41, convicted by a French military court of spying for the Germans, was executed by a firing squad outside Paris. (Maintaining her innocence to the end, Mata Hari refused a blindfold and blew a kiss to her executioners.)

In 1940, Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opened in New York.

In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.

In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering (GEH’-reeng) fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.

In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.

In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.

In 1989, South African officials released eight prominent political prisoners, including Walter Sisulu (sih-SOO’-loo).

In 2001, Bethlehem Steel Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In 2003, eleven people were killed when a Staten Island ferry slammed into a maintenance pier. (The ferry’s pilot, who’d blacked out at the controls, later pleaded guilty to eleven counts of manslaughter.)

In 2006, three members of Duke University’s lacrosse team appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to deny raping a woman who’d been hired to perform as a stripper (Collin Finnerty, Reade Seligmann and David Evans were later exonerated).

In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write “Me too” as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the (hash)MeToo hashtag (using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.)

Ten years ago: A report of a 6-year-old Colorado boy trapped inside a runaway helium balloon engrossed the nation before the boy, Falcon Heene (HEE’-nee), was found safe at home in what turned out to be a hoax. (Falcon’s parents served up to a month in jail.)

Five years ago: Fresh signs of slow global economic growth and the Ebola crisis sent stocks on Wall Street tumbling as much as 460 points in the most turbulent day since 2011 before partially recovering; European shares slid as well. The Kansas City Royals advanced to their first World Series since 1985 after finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The San Francisco Giants came within one game of winning the NL Championship Series with a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

One year ago: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died in Seattle at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; he had used the billions from the company he founded with childhood friend Bill Gates to invest in conservation, space travel, arts and culture and professional sports. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a DNA analysis that she said indicated that she has some Native American heritage; the move was intended as a rebuttal to President Donald Trump, who had mocked those claims. (A Stanford University expert concluded that Warren had a Native American ancestor who probably lived six to 10 generations ago.) Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores. Kensington Palace announced that Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, were expecting their first child in the spring. (The baby boy, born May 6, was named Archie.)

