RED SPRINGS — At about 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, a white minivan and three unknown people were seen breaking into the town of Red Springs’ water treatment plant at 316 Buie St.

The Red Springs Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying the suspects, who were driving or own a light colored passenger van.

The three people backed up to an exterior storage building that housed equipment, then took the town’s mosquito sprayer that was mounted in the bed of one of the town’s vehicles. The suspects then loaded the sprayer in the rear of the van and left the scene.

The Red Springs Police Department, working in conjunction with the Red Springs Crime Stoppers Program, is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this crime.

Individuals with information about this case should contact the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or Detective Lt. McManus at 910-580-2483 or Detective Sgt. Lowery at 910-580-4554. All information received related to this crime will be considered confidential.