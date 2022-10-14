Cutline- The primary speakers at the Pink Luncheon enjoying the catering of the Food Lion deli.

Cutline- Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp giving the introduction at the first annual Pink Luncheon.

FAIRMONT — a Pink Luncheon in Fairmont took place in conjunction with UNC Health Southeastern and catered by the Food Lion deli.

The largely relaxed and informal nature of the gathering belied the strong convictions of those in attendance to continue their battles and those of others against cancer.

“Just wearing pink is not enough,” said speaker Sandra Pridgen during the luncheon.

Recognizing that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the centerpiece of the occasion was a speech from a local breast cancer survivor, Sandra Pridgen.

“She is one of the strongest people I have ever known,” said Mayor Charles Kemp, who said he thought of her first when considering who could speak at the luncheon.

Retired Public Schools of Robeson County social worker and lifelong Fairmont resident, Pridgen detailed her and her family’s experiences with the disease. Pridgen’s mother was diagnosed in 1982 when Sandra Pridgen was a senior in high school. Sandra Pridgen was diagnosed in 2010, when her son was a senior, and her only sibling was diagnosed in 2013.

Both her parents were diagnosed and have died.

“I don’t have to tell you how much I long for a day when cancer no longer exists.” Sandra Pridgen said.

Of her personal battle with cancer, she said her family would handle it the way she handled it. And to ensure she handled it well, Pridgen adapted an acronym for her specific use, turning each letter of the disease against the terrifying illness. The first C stood for clarity, the A for anchored, the N for never give up, the second C for courage, the E for empowerment, and the R for resilience.

Finally, Pridgen formed a Relay for Life team, Shagging for a Cure, which she said proved theraputic and allowed her to raise money to fight cancer.

Pridgen emphasized the importance of early detection, not just for breast cancer, but for all forms of cancer.

Lekisha Hammond of UNC Health also stressed the vital need for early detection and mammograms. Pridgen said her cancer had been so deep it could ony be detected by mammogram.

She also invited those present to the Seventh Annual Shagging For a Cure at Cukaberry Farms and to raise money for Relay for Life.

Kemp said in closing “I’m sure we will be doing this again.”

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at 910-416-5165 or at [email protected]