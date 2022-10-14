LUMBERTON — “Love Doesn’t Hurt.”

It’s a simple message that counselors at Robeson Community College hope to convey to students, faculty and staff as they seek to raise awareness about domestic violence and prevention.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” stated Cynthia Quintero, the student success counselor at Robeson Community College. “We want to show to our campus community what domestic violence is and how it takes on different forms, and how to prevent it from happening in the future.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly three in 10 women and one in 10 men in the United States have experienced some form of domestic violence that greatly impacts their mental health.

“It is important to bring awareness to this social issue and to advocate and provide resources to our students, faculty, and staff who may need help,” Quintero said.

As part of the awareness campaign, members of the RCC Counseling and Career Services will host a Domestic Violence and Prevention Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. Admission is free and is open to the general public.

“The presentation will discuss the different types of abuse and warning signs,” Quintero said. “We are inviting several agencies to speak to students to open up a dialogue about domestic violence and prevention.”

The event will also showcase what healthy relationships look like, how to create a safety plan and implement a protective order. The event will also provide valuable resources as well as statistical data to drive home the facts about domestic violence.

The community partners that will be on campus to speak with individuals include Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Family Violence Center, Robeson County Rape Crisis Center, Robeson County Health Department, Victim Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP), Eastpointe, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and the Robeson Church and Community Center.

“We look forward to seeing everyone,” Quintero said. “Together, we can end the abuse.”

For media inquiries please contact Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]